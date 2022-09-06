Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues

Charmaine Reynolds, aged 33, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.

She is thought to have links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.

Charmaine Reynolds from Leeds is wanted as a suspect by detectives over a burglary which took place in August 2021

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who has seen Charmaine or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 13210431262 or online via the West Yorkshire Police live chat function at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat