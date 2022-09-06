Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been wanted over a burglary in Leeds for more than a year.
Charmaine Reynolds, aged 33, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.
Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.
She is thought to have links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.
Most Popular
-
1
These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
-
2
Cases heard at Harrogate Magistrates' Court between August 23 and August 26
-
3
Teenager denies involvement in huge cannabis farm found in Harrogate
-
4
Knaresborough takeaway owner spared jail after admitting £50,000 VAT fraud
-
5
Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues
Anyone who has seen Charmaine or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 13210431262 or online via the West Yorkshire Police live chat function at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.