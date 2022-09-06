News you can trust since 1836
Wanted Leeds woman could be in Harrogate district as year-long search continues

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for information to help trace a woman who has been wanted over a burglary in Leeds for more than a year.

By Lucy Chappell
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 2:01 pm

Charmaine Reynolds, aged 33, from Leeds, is wanted as a suspect by detectives from Leeds District Crime Team over a burglary on August 25, 2021, where a laptop computer was stolen from an address.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on addresses, officers have been unable to locate her.

She is thought to have links to West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Lancashire.

Charmaine Reynolds from Leeds is wanted as a suspect by detectives over a burglary which took place in August 2021

Anyone who has seen Charmaine or who has any information that could assist in tracing her is asked to contact Leeds District Crime Team by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 13210431262 or online via the West Yorkshire Police live chat function at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.