Wanted Harrogate man Thomas Fallon arrested in Blackpool after being on run for 'serious' assault

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man from Harrogate who has been on the run for a 'serious' assault since September last year.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Thomas Fallon, 30, has been arrested in the Blackpool area, on suspicion of offences connected to a serious assault.

North Yorkshire Police had previously appealed for the public's information to help locate him.

Officers would like to thank everyone who has shared their appeals over the last few months.

