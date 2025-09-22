Wanted Harrogate man arrested and charged with rape, assault and false imprisonment

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:08 BST
North Yorkshire Police has arrested a wanted man from Harrogate in connection with rape, assault, and false imprisonment.

Throughout August and September, the police have issued various appeals to help track down a man in his 60s from Harrogate.

He was wanted for breaching his probation conditions and in connection with a rape investigation.

The investigation team at North Yorkshire Police worked closely with West Yorkshire Police as they believed that he was on the run over there.

On Friday (September 19), he was arrested in Bradford.

Following his arrest, he was brought back to North Yorkshire for questioning and was charged with rape, assault and false imprisonment.

He was remanded in custody and will appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Monday (September 22).

