Volunteer needed for police mentoring scheme launching in Harrogate

A new mentoring service is to established by North Yorkshire Police to support vulnerable people.

Volunteers are needed for the Community Connector scheme which is being piloted in three areas including Harrogate. It has been described as an attempt to reduce the demand on the police in incidents that involve ‘social welfare issues and low level crime’.



Natasha Almond, Citizens in Policing Coordinator Manager said:“This is a very personal, human approach to supporting individuals and families to build resilience, relationships, and positivity in their lives.

“It is aimed at people who would benefit from low-level intervention to prevent them from coming into contact with the police or other agencies or prevent escalation of current issues. We aim to support them to build positive relationships and role models, build on their interests and hobbies, and identify opportunities for them to develop their personal and social skills.”

She added: “It’s an incredibly rewarding role that would appeal to anyone who is looking to use their skills and experience to make life better for people. We are looking for volunteers with empathy and mentoring skills – possibly retired teachers or social workers or those with similar experience.”



Roughly 108 people currently receive one to three hours a week every month from officers or community support officers, according to NYP.

By introducing volunteer mentors it is expected to reduce this amount of time spent by officers. which is believed to account for hundreds of hours.

For more information and visit northyorkshire.police.uk/communityconnectors