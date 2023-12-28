Vehicle seized after uninsured driver fails roadside drug test for cannabis in Harrogate on Christmas Day
A Seat Alhambra was stopped by police on Monday (December 25) after showing it had no insurance on their Operation Tutelage system.
The driver could not provide any evidence of having insurance and therefore the vehicle was seized.
Operation Tutelage is a national police-led operation who work together to reduce the impact of untaxed, uninsured, untraceable and unsafe vehicles.
The driver also failed a roadside drug test for cannabis.
Sergeant Paul Cording, Roads Policing Officer at North Yorkshire Police, said: “As is often the case with Operation Tutelage markers, one thing lead to another.
"Not only is there no insurance in place, but the driver tested positive for cannabis.
"An evidential bloody sample has now been obtained and will be sent for analysis.”