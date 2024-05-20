Vehicle damaged following collision at car park in Knaresborough as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a collision at a car park in Knaresborough which caused damage to a vehicle.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday, May 10 at York Place Car Park when an unidentified vehicle, possibly red in colour, collided with a blue Hyundai Tucson.

The collision resulted in damage to the Hyundai Tucson and the driver of the unidentified vehicle left the scene without leaving any details.

If you witnessed the incident, or you are the driver that was involved, you should get in contact with the police.

You can email [email protected] or call 101.