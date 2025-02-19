Vandals damage historic Fountains Abbey near Ripon with graffiti as police launch appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after Fountains Abbey, a world heritage site near Ripon, was targeted by vandals.

The incident happened between 6pm on Friday 14 and 9am on Sunday 17 February when graffiti was painted onto both the abbey and St Mary's Church.

As the paint used is oil-based, and has been applied to medieval plasterwork, it is likely to result in considerable damage to the Grade I listed structure.

Sergeant Danny Copperwheat, from North Yorkshire Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "This is an appalling act of vandalism on a world-renowned heritage site.

"North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate these types of acts and our officers will work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.

"We want to hear from anyone who has any information about the people responsible for this mindless act.”

If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, or if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the offence, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Danny Copperwheat.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting http://crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250029494 when providing any details regarding the incident.