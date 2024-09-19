Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to car in Ripon as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a vehicle was vandalised on Oak Road in Ripon last week.

The incident happened between 8pm on Friday 13 and 12pm on Saturday 14 September.

The vehicle, a bright blue Audi RS3, was parked in the car park on Oak Road from the junction with Elm Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle has been extensively vandalised and will cost several thousand pounds to repair.

A bright blue Audi RS3 has suffered thousands of pounds of damage after being vandalised on Oak Road in Ripon

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any information about this incident or anyone who lives in the area that has CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage that may be of use to us to come forward.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240167801 when providing any details regarding the incident.