Vandals cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to car in Ripon as police launch investigation
The incident happened between 8pm on Friday 13 and 12pm on Saturday 14 September.
The vehicle, a bright blue Audi RS3, was parked in the car park on Oak Road from the junction with Elm Road.
The vehicle has been extensively vandalised and will cost several thousand pounds to repair.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any information about this incident or anyone who lives in the area that has CCTV, video doorbell or dashcam footage that may be of use to us to come forward.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill. Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240167801 when providing any details regarding the incident.