Vandal attack on Valley Gardens cafe in Harrogate

Vandal attacks have plagued a cafe in Valley Gardens for the second year running.

Readers got in touch to the popular Magnesia Well Cafe had been broken into more than once this summer.



As the photograph shows, one of the lovely cafe's main windows just below its distinctive pagoda-shaped tower was broken, too.



As covered in the Harrogate Advertiser last August, the cafe was forced to do expensive repairs at almost exactly the same time last year - though this popular business always carries on serving customers.



It's not unusual to hear reports every now and then of early morning dog walkers coming across discarded drug and alcohol-related mess in Valley Gardens.



There are CCTV cameras near the cafe and both the police and Harrogate Borough Council usually attempt to take action.

More news you may be interested in...

Vandals hit Valley Gardens's popular cafe