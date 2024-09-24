Van windows smashed by air rifle or sling shot in Harrogate as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after a van was damaged on a street in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened at about 11pm on Friday (September 20), when a Ford Transit tipper van, parked on Avenue Close, had its windows smashed by either a sling shot or air rifle.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re particularly appealing for information and doorbell footage around the time of the incident in the area.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Colin Irvine.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240172262 when providing any details regarding the incident.