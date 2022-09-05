Van seized and driver reported after roadside stop near Harrogate

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers stopped the Ford Transit van south of Harrogate while out on patrol in the area.

Sgt Paul Cording said: “Sometimes things just get your Copper’s nose twitching and, as often happens, one thing leads to another.

“We stopped the vehicle south of Harrogate due to defective lighting.

North Yorkshire Police seized a van and reported the driver on Sunday after a roadside stop revealed a number of offences

"Further enquiries reveal no tax since June, no MOT since March and revoked driving licence.