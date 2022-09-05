Van seized and driver reported after roadside stop near Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police seized a van on Sunday (September 4) after a roadside stop revealed a number of offences.
Officers stopped the Ford Transit van south of Harrogate while out on patrol in the area.
Sgt Paul Cording said: “Sometimes things just get your Copper’s nose twitching and, as often happens, one thing leads to another.
“We stopped the vehicle south of Harrogate due to defective lighting.
"Further enquiries reveal no tax since June, no MOT since March and revoked driving licence.
“The vehicle seized and driver reported.”