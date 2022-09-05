News you can trust since 1836
Van seized and driver reported after roadside stop near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police seized a van on Sunday (September 4) after a roadside stop revealed a number of offences.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:22 am
Officers stopped the Ford Transit van south of Harrogate while out on patrol in the area.

Sgt Paul Cording said: “Sometimes things just get your Copper’s nose twitching and, as often happens, one thing leads to another.

“We stopped the vehicle south of Harrogate due to defective lighting.

"Further enquiries reveal no tax since June, no MOT since March and revoked driving licence.

“The vehicle seized and driver reported.”