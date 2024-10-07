Valuable bike stolen during burglary in the Leeds road area of Harrogate
The theft happened between midnight and 8am on Saturday October 5, and involved the theft of a black and grey framed Ridley Fenix SL road bicycle.
It has red RIDLEY decals on the frame and numerous personalisations including:
Red Jagwire brake cables front and back
SRAM Red groupset (gears)
Selle Italia saddle
Look pedals (Black UCI Edition)
Campagnalo Shamal Ultra Wheels with beige side wall tyres
Matching red/black bottle cages
Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who has seen the bike, should email [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Michelle Telford.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference NYP-05102024-0138 when passing on information.