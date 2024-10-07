Valuable bike stolen during burglary in the Leeds road area of Harrogate

The black and grey framed Ridley Fenix SL road bicycle was stolen during a burglary in Harrogate

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred in the Leeds Road area of Harrogate.

The theft happened between midnight and 8am on Saturday October 5, and involved the theft of a black and grey framed Ridley Fenix SL road bicycle.

It has red RIDLEY decals on the frame and numerous personalisations including:

Red Jagwire brake cables front and back

SRAM Red groupset (gears)

Selle Italia saddle

Look pedals (Black UCI Edition)

Campagnalo Shamal Ultra Wheels with beige side wall tyres

Matching red/black bottle cages

Anyone with information that could help the investigation, or who has seen the bike, should email [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Michelle Telford.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference NYP-05102024-0138 when passing on information.