Valuable and distinctive jewellery stolen following burglary at property in Harrogate district as police appeal for information
The incident happened between 10am on February 29 and 4.30pm on March 1 when a rural home was broken into and some very distinctive and valuable items of jewellery were taken.
The intruder took a number of pieces including:
- Gold hoop earrings
- 1950s gold link bracelet
- Flower bracelet pendant
- Gold charm bracelet with heart padlock
- Gold Russian wedding ring
- Silver/gold ring
- Bangles – one from Wright and Teague and one from Ogden’s Silver
- Blue enamel and heart link bracelet
Officers are appealing for information about any items of jewellery matching the descriptions above that are on sale across Ripon, Pateley Bridge and Harrogate.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC160 Evans.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240038050 when providing any details.