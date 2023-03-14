Urgent warning as North Yorkshire residents fall victim to brand new scam

North Yorkshire Police say they’ve had a number of reports of calls being made from what is seemingly from Amazon Customer Service.

The scam works as fraudsters make a call claiming your Amazon Prime subscription is due to expire, and payment will be automatically taken from your account.

The fraudster leaves a recorded message asking you to press one to cancel or to speak to customer services.

The call then goes through to someone posing as an Amazon customer service representative, who then advises the victim that remote access to their computer is required, and instructs them to download an app which grants the fraudster access to their computer.

The software is then mis-used by the criminal to monitor the victim logging onto their online bank account, which allows the fraudster to see the victim’s personal and financial details.

North Yorkshire Police say if you receive a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon then hang up immediately.

Do not provide any personal information, your Amazon log in details, banking details or credit/debit card information.

Never install any software or visit a website as a result of a cold call. Unsolicited requests for remote access to your computer should always raise a red flag.

If you think you may have been a victim of this scam, contact your bank immediately and report this on 101 or via the North Yorkshire Police website.

