News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Urgent police appeal in Knaresborough after Police Community Support Officer is assaulted in market square

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information about an assault on a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) which took place in Knaresborough.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 26th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:11 BST

A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Did you witness this assault or have you any footage that could help with the investigation?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Please email any information to [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Holly Nicholls.

A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)
A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)
Most Popular

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230138428 when passing on information.