Urgent police appeal in Knaresborough after Police Community Support Officer is assaulted in market square

A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail whilst further enquiries are conducted.

Did you witness this assault or have you any footage that could help with the investigation?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please email any information to [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Holly Nicholls.

A young man, who was arrested for assaulting the PCSO after the incident, which took place in Knaresborough’s Market Square at around 3pm yesterday, Tuesday, July 25, has now been released on police bail. (Picture North Yorkshire Police)

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.