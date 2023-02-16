News you can trust since 1836
Urgent appeal to trace missing man last seen heading towards North Yorkshire

Police are urgently appealing to trace missing 60-year-old Mark Tilley from the Guisborough area.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 4:46pm

Mark is described as 5ft 5” to 5ft 6” tall, slim build and was last seen wearing crocs, black tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top.

He may be travelling in a black Mercedes c180 and may have headed towards the North Yorkshire area.

The registration of the vehicle is M777 MYT.

Mark Tilley was last seen heading towards North Yorkshire
Officers are extremely concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who may know of his whereabouts or anyone who may have sighted the vehicle heading into the south of Cleveland or the North Yorkshire area to contact them as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting incident number 030311.