Urgent appeal after thieves take Martin House Children’s Hospice van from Thorp Arch

The charity, which runs a hospice for children and young people with life-limiting conditions at Boston Spa, said the vehicle was stolen from its Thorp Arch warehouse.

“We are heartbroken to say that one of our vans has been stolen from our furniture warehouse,” said a spokesman.

“Our vans are vital to the hospice, so we need help.

“Without our van, we can’t collect important donations, which in November alone raised over £167,000 for children and young people with life-limiting conditions. “We would be extremely grateful if anyone could please help us with the short term use of a van until we can secure a long term replacement.

“Alternatively, we would really appreciate donations to help us cover the costs of hiring one.