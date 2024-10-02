UPDATE: Two suspects remain in custody following death of man at flat in Harrogate as police investigation continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has issued an update following the death of a man at a flat in Harrogate over the weekend.

Shortly before 11pm on Sunday (September 30), the police received a report of an incident at a flat on Strawberry Dale where they located the body of a man in his 50s.

He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Two men aged 26 and 34 years old were arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remain in police custody.

A third person, a 47-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Tim Bentley, said: “I understand that there is concern within the community following this incident.

"I do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.

“Our extensive investigation is continuing, and we are making progress with a team of detectives working around the clock to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I would like to reiterate my appeal for information.

"If you can help our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240177924.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.