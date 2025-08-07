UPDATE: Two drivers identified as investigation into fatal hit-and-run between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge continues
The team who are investigating the incident that happened on the B6265 in the early hours of Sunday, July 20 launched an appeal on Wednesday (August 5) to find the drivers of two vehicles.
Following the appeal, the drivers of both vehicles made contact with the police.
There is currently no indication that the vehicles have been involved in the collision and the drivers are helping the police with their enquiries.
The investigation into the incident, that claimed the life of 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick, continues.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened with this incident.
“Any speculative comments on social media could be harmful to the investigation, as it may prejudice any potential future court proceedings.”
If you can help, you should email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133851 when providing any details regarding the incident.