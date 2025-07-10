UPDATE: Trains resume and road reopens after car crashes into level crossing at Knaresborough Station

A road has reopened and train services have resumed after a car collided with the level crossing at Knaresborough Station this morning.

Shortly after 6.30am today (July 10), a vehicle crashed through the level crossing barrier on Station Road, hitting the signal box.

The emergency services, British Transport Police and Network Rail attended the scene and the vehicle was removed from the track by 8.30am.

Normal service was able to resume from about 11am thanks to swift repairs which took place.

It was confirmed that there was no damage to the track itself and temporary fencing was erected to get passengers on the move as soon as possible.

Network Rail teams will address the remaining damage later, at a time which will cause the least disruption to services.

The incident caused nine services to be fully cancelled, 14 partially cancelled and 11 delayed.

Passengers are still advised to check details of their journey with National Rail Enquires or their train operators before travelling.