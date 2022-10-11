Police have issued an update about a serious collision in Harrogate involving a car and bicycle.

Officers investigating this collision have now traced the driver of a dark-coloured hatchback.

They are appealing for information from anyone who saw the white Vauxhall Viva travelling up Cold Bath Road coming from the direction of the roundabout near the Fat Badger pub, or the pedal cyclist who was travelling in the opposite direction down Cold Bath Road.

The rider of the pedal cycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for medical treatment following the incident at around 1.40pm on Friday.

A woman in her 50's was arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has CCTV/dash cam footage of it.