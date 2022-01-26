UPDATE: Missing Harrogate woman found safe and well

North Yorkshire Police are pleased to report that a 53 year-old woman, who went missing from Harrogate, has been found.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 53 year-old woman from Harrogate.

"We are pleased to say she has been located safe and well.