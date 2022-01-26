UPDATE: Missing Harrogate woman found safe and well
Following an urgent appeal, North Yorkshire Police have reported that a Harrogate woman has been found safe and well after she went missing.
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 9:44 am
Updated
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 10:35 am
North Yorkshire Police are pleased to report that a 53 year-old woman, who went missing from Harrogate, has been found.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find the missing 53 year-old woman from Harrogate.
"We are pleased to say she has been located safe and well.