Unexploded World War II bomb found and detonated in river near Ripon after police and navy operation

North Yorkshire Police has provided an update after a unexploded device was found in a river near Ripon at the weekend.

The unexploded device – suspected to be from World War Two – was found in the River Ure over the weekend, between Bishop Monkton and the Newby Hall estate.

The device was not deemed to be any immediate risk.

The Royal Navy were drafted in and yesterday (Wednesday, March 26) specialist divers detonated the device.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Police, Navy, fire and a range of other organisations were involved in making the area safe, and managing any potential risk to local wildlife and the river.”

A police cordon that was in place around the area has been lifted and the section of the River Ure has reopened to passing boats.