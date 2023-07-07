News you can trust since 1836
Two wanted people from Harrogate arrested after police find car full of suspected stolen property

North Yorkshire Police have arrested two people after a car was stopped and found to be full of suspected stolen property.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th Jul 2023, 08:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 08:38 BST

Police identified the vehicle as linked to criminal activity in Harrogate and Hambleton when it was seen heading towards Darlington.

The car was stopped with the assistance of Durham Roads and Armed Policing.

Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: “A vehicle identified as linked to criminality in the Harrogate and Hambleton areas was sighted heading towards Darlington.

Police have arrested two people after a car was stopped and found to be full of suspected stolen propertyPolice have arrested two people after a car was stopped and found to be full of suspected stolen property
"It was stopped with the assistance of Durham Roads and Armed Policing and my colleagues.

"Two people were arrested and lots of believed stolen property were found within the car.”