Two wanted people from Harrogate arrested after police find car full of suspected stolen property

Police identified the vehicle as linked to criminal activity in Harrogate and Hambleton when it was seen heading towards Darlington.

The car was stopped with the assistance of Durham Roads and Armed Policing.

Paul Cording, Roads Policing Sergeant at North Yorkshire Police, tweeted: “A vehicle identified as linked to criminality in the Harrogate and Hambleton areas was sighted heading towards Darlington.

"It was stopped with the assistance of Durham Roads and Armed Policing and my colleagues.