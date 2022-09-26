Two teenagers jailed following terrifying zombie knife robbery on Harrogate's Stray

Dillan Bahia and Jamie Richardson, both 18, were loitering in The Stray when they spotted the 17-year-old victim sat on a bench “minding his own business” and waiting to set off for work, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison said the victim, who is from Harrogate but cannot be named for legal reasons, noticed “three males repeatedly looking at him while looking at their phones”.

“(The victim) got up and started to walk to work (and) the three males followed him,” she added.

Dillan Bahia and Jamie Richardson have been jailed following a robbery on the Stray in Harrogate

Richardson was shouting over at the victim to get his attention and when the youth turned around, they were stood right beside him.

Richardson then lifted his jacket to reveal a zombie knife in his waistband and told the petrified victim: “Empty your pockets or I’ll shank you.”

The victim, who thought it was a steak knife, was “very frightened” and handed over his phone, wallet and e-cigarette.

Richardson demanded the PIN number for his phone while a third robber, a youth from Sheffield who was named in court, searched the victim’s pockets.

Bahia then appeared behind Richardson as all three robbers surrounded the youngster, who was “shaking” with fear.

Richardson then punched the victim in the face, causing his nose to bleed and glasses to smash, before the robbers walked off with his belongings including an iPhone, bank and loyalty cards, and £5 in cash.

The victim went straight to his workplace and told colleagues what had happened.

The matter was reported to police who scanned CCTV footage of the area to identify the robbers, who were found in Harrogate town centre the following day.

They ran off in different directions through the town centre but were caught following a pursuit.

They were hauled into Harrogate Police Station where Richardson handed over a zombie knife and sheath to officers.

Bahia was “physically obstructive and verbally aggressive” to police and pushed one officer into a wall.

Officers frisked him for weapons and found a large, red-and-black zombie knife in his waistband and a homemade cosh which he had also been carrying in the town centre.

The cosh was a “glass ball in a sock”.

The third male, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was also found to be carrying a zombie knife - a blade with a serrated edge which has gained notoriety in recent years and is also known as a ‘zombie killer’ or ‘zombie slayer’ knife.

All three teenagers admitted robbery and possessing a bladed article in public.

Bahia also admitted carrying an offensive weapon, namely the homemade cosh.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said: “I honestly thought I was going to be stabbed if I didn’t give them my property.

"I was working hard and saving for a new phone.”

He had suffered from anxiety ever since the incident which occurred at about 3pm on July 23.

He said he was now always “looking over my shoulder” for fear of a similar attack and no longer walked to work from the town centre, relying instead on others to take him.

“I now think twice about where I walk and where I go, and I stay away from The Stray and wooded areas,” he added.

“I will never forget what happened to me.”

He said he had a nose bleed and bruising for several days after the attack and had to pay for a new pair of glasses.

Richardson and Bahia, both from Leeds, appeared for sentence today (September 26) after being remanded in custody.

The court heard that Richardson, of Grange View, Chapeltown, had previous convictions for serious violence, public disorder and criminal damage.

Bahia, of Mexborough Avenue, Chapeltown, had one previous conviction for fraud which resulted in a three-month youth-referral order in June.

Defence barrister Andrew Stranex, for Richardson, said the teenager had had an “unsettled and difficult early life” and was remorseful for his actions.

Ismael Uddin, for Bahia, said his unemployed client was “less involved” in the robbery and didn’t produce a knife during the incident.

He said that Bahia and his two cohorts had gone to Harrogate “out of boredom” but there was “no specific reason” for them being there.

Judge Stephen Ashurst said the “fearsome” knife that Richardson had in the waistband of his trousers must have been a terrifying sight for the young victim.

“He was outnumbered three-to-one,” added the judge.

“(The victim) was left very distressed by the incident and it took him a little while to compose himself and contact police.”

Richardson was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders’ institution for his “leading role” in the robbery.

Bahia was sentenced to two years in a young offenders’ institution.