Two teenagers arrested in Knaresborough after attempted car theft in early morning incident

By Lucy Chappell
Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:56 BST
North Yorkshire Police has arrested two teenagers after they attempted to break into a car in Knaresborough in the early hours.

At around 2.52am on Monday (March 24), officers received a call from a member of the public who had heard someone trying to break into his car.

He told the police that the suspects had run off towards the town centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers in the area carried out a short search on foot and by 3.04am, had arrested two teenagers wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

The police have arrested a 16-year-old and a 18-year-old after they attempted to break into a car in Knaresborough in the early hours of the morningplaceholder image
The police have arrested a 16-year-old and a 18-year-old after they attempted to break into a car in Knaresborough in the early hours of the morning

The pair, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Officers seized the balaclavas and gloves they were wearing along with a screwdriver and other items suspected as being used for car theft.

The two teenagers remain in police custody.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice