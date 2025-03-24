Two teenagers arrested in Knaresborough after attempted car theft in early morning incident

North Yorkshire Police has arrested two teenagers after they attempted to break into a car in Knaresborough in the early hours.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2.52am on Monday (March 24), officers received a call from a member of the public who had heard someone trying to break into his car.

He told the police that the suspects had run off towards the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers in the area carried out a short search on foot and by 3.04am, had arrested two teenagers wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.

The police have arrested a 16-year-old and a 18-year-old after they attempted to break into a car in Knaresborough in the early hours of the morning

The pair, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft.

Officers seized the balaclavas and gloves they were wearing along with a screwdriver and other items suspected as being used for car theft.

The two teenagers remain in police custody.