Two teenagers arrested in Knaresborough after attempted car theft in early morning incident
At around 2.52am on Monday (March 24), officers received a call from a member of the public who had heard someone trying to break into his car.
He told the police that the suspects had run off towards the town centre.
Officers in the area carried out a short search on foot and by 3.04am, had arrested two teenagers wearing balaclavas and dark clothing.
The pair, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of attempted theft of a vehicle and going equipped for theft.
Officers seized the balaclavas and gloves they were wearing along with a screwdriver and other items suspected as being used for car theft.
The two teenagers remain in police custody.