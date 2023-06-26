Two speedboat theft suspects arrested after high-speed police pursuit on motorway in Harrogate district
At about 11.35pm on Sunday (25 June), police received a report that a suspected stolen speedboat had been spotted being towed on a trailer by a Subaru Forester car travelling on the A66.
Specialist roads policing officers were sent to the area immediately and the car was located travelling at speeds of more than 110mph.
Following a pursuit, it was brought to a stop on the A1(M) near Wetherby.
The driver, a 29-year-old man, and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of theft.
The driver was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving after failing a roadside test.