Two people suffer injuries after stone thrown through house window in Ripon
The incident happened at around 12.05am on Friday (1 September) when a large stone was thrown through the front window of a house on Redshaw Close.
The stone not only smashed the window, but the shards of glass also caused injuries to the two homeowners who were sat in their living room at the time of this frightening incident.
Officers are asking people to get in touch if they are aware of anyone who was in the area at the time, have any suggestions of who the suspects may be, or have any CCTV footage showing suspicious behaviour in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Adam Deacon.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230164661 when passing on any details.