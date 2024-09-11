Two people spotted trying car door handle on Harrogate street as police launch investigation
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after two people were seen interfering with a vehicle in Harrogate.
The incident happened between 4.40am and 4.50am on Wednesday (September 4) on Dragon View when a male and a female were seen trying the door handle of a Tesla.
If you have any information that would assist the police with their investigation, including if you saw or heard anything, or have any CCTV footage capturing the incident, you should get in touch.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 050920240085 when providing any information regarding the incident.