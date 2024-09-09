Two people injured after dogs get into fight near Ripon park as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Sep 2024, 09:46 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following an incident involving two dogs fighting in Ripon last month.

The incident happened on August 14 between 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Hell Wath Lane and involved two dogs fighting, causing injuries to the dogs and their owners.

Officers are seeking further details about the owners of a dog described as an American Pitbull called Roxie.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you or anyone who you live with, heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240147742 when providing any information regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice