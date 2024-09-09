Two people injured after dogs get into fight near Ripon park as police launch investigation
The incident happened on August 14 between 6.30pm and 6.40pm on Hell Wath Lane and involved two dogs fighting, causing injuries to the dogs and their owners.
Officers are seeking further details about the owners of a dog described as an American Pitbull called Roxie.
If you have any information which could assist the police with their investigation, including if you or anyone who you live with, heard or saw anything, or have any CCTV footage of the incident, you should get in touch.
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240147742 when providing any information regarding the incident.