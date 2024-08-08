Two people arrested following thefts from vehicles in the Starbeck area of Harrogate

Two people have been arrested following thefts from vehicles in the Starbeck area of Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information a number of thefts from motor vehicles in the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incidents occured at 1am on Monday July 22 on First Avenue and South Beech Avenue when two individuals broke into multiple vehicles and took property from within them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and released on conditional bail following the incident.

Officers are particularly seeking information that could assist their investigation into the thefts.

This includes any sightings of the individuals involved, suspicious activity at the time of the incident, or CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured these events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joseph Moore.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240130416 when passing on information.