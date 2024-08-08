Two people arrested following thefts from vehicles in the Starbeck area of Harrogate
The incidents occured at 1am on Monday July 22 on First Avenue and South Beech Avenue when two individuals broke into multiple vehicles and took property from within them.
A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and released on conditional bail following the incident.
Officers are particularly seeking information that could assist their investigation into the thefts.
This includes any sightings of the individuals involved, suspicious activity at the time of the incident, or CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured these events.
Email [email protected] with any information that could help the investigation or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joseph Moore.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240130416 when passing on information.