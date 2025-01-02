Two people arrested after drugs and money seized by police in Harrogate on New Year’s Eve
At around 1.40pm on Tuesday (December 31), officers became suspicious of a car which they stopped on Bower Street in Harrogate.
They searched the two occupants and found £1,000 in cash and bags containing suspected cocaine.
The pair, aged 23 and 27, were both arrested on suspicious of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.
In addition to being suspected of drug supply, the driver, 27, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property, drug driving, driving without insurance and a licence offence.
Both were questioned before being released while under investigation to allow further enquiries to be carried out.