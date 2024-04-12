Two men taken to hospital with chest and facial injuries after altercation following collision in Harrogate
The altercation took place between the drivers of two cars after their vehicles collided on Otley Road, at the junction with Wharfedale Place, on Thursday (April 11) evening.
Officers attended the incident at around 6pm to find two men with injuries which are believed to have happened during the altercation.
A man in his 30’s was taken to hospital for treatment in relation to chest injuries.
His injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.
A man in his 60’s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was also taken to hospital for facial injuries.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.