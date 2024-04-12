Two men taken to hospital with chest and facial injuries after altercation following collision in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The altercation took place between the drivers of two cars after their vehicles collided on Otley Road, at the junction with Wharfedale Place, on Thursday (April 11) evening.

Officers attended the incident at around 6pm to find two men with injuries which are believed to have happened during the altercation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man in his 30’s was taken to hospital for treatment in relation to chest injuries.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after an altercation following a collision in Harrogate

His injuries are believed not to be life-threatening.

A man in his 60’s was arrested on suspicion of assault and was also taken to hospital for facial injuries.