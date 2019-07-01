Two men taken to hospital after Harrogate knifing attack

An 18-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody following a knifing attack in Harrogate.

Two men in their twenties were taken to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment after the incident, which happened at the junction of Strawberry Dale Avenue and Mayfield Grove at around 11.50pm last night, June 30.

The men were walking along Strawberry Dale Road when they were approached by a man with a knife who threatened them and told them to empty their pockets. They both sustained a cut to their legs during the attack.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.