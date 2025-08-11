Two men leave without paying in Harrogate restaurant causing police to launch CCTV appeal
The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday July 13 Taverna Restaurant on Cheltenham Crescent.
A police spokesperson said: “It's believed a bill of almost £200 was built up, before the customers left the restaurant, failing to pay on their exit.
“Contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Anyone with any information is asked to email ‘[email protected]’ or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Quote reference number 12250129264 when passing on information.”