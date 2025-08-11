Two men leave without paying in Harrogate restaurant causing police to launch CCTV appeal

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to, following a make off without payment from a restaurant in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday July 13 Taverna Restaurant on Cheltenham Crescent.

A police spokesperson said: “It's believed a bill of almost £200 was built up, before the customers left the restaurant, failing to pay on their exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to email ‘[email protected]’ or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

“If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Quote reference number 12250129264 when passing on information.”