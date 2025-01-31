Two men flee empty-handed following attempted robbery at Harrogate village shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses, dashcam and doorbell footage after an attempted robbery at a shop in Harrogate.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened just before 6pm on Wednesday (January 29) at the Bilton’s Local shop on King Edwards Drive when two men entered the store and threatened staff to open the till while holding a stick.

However, they ran from the store empty-handed after being challenged by staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10inch tall, of slim build, and wearing black trousers and a black jacket.

The police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam and doorbell footage after an attempted robbery at the Bilton's Local shop in Harrogate

He was also wearing a black hat, a face covering and was wearing a rucksack.

The second suspect is described as white, approximately 5ft 10inch tall, and of slim build.

He was also wearing all black clothing, including a black face covering, a rucksack and carrying an implement described as a stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving the store, officers believe the suspects ran along King Edwards Drive towards Bilton Lane.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident to get in touch.

“We’re also asking motorists and residents to check their dashcam and doorbell video footage to see if it has captured the suspects in the area, either approaching the store or running away from it.”

If you have any footage or have any information that will help the police with their investigation, then you should call 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250017712 when providing any details regarding the incident.