Two men arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following warrant at property in Harrogate district

Officers from the Harrogate Outer and Inner Neighbourhood Policing team joined specialist drugs officers from the Expedite team to carry out the operation.

A significant quantity of what was suspected to be a Class A drug was seized from the address, along with a number of weapons.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and enquiries are ongoing.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs following a warrant at a property in Boroughbridge