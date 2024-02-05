News you can trust since 1836
Two men arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following warrant at property in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has arrested two men on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs following a drugs warrant at an address in Boroughbridge on Friday.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:34 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 09:40 GMT
Officers from the Harrogate Outer and Inner Neighbourhood Policing team joined specialist drugs officers from the Expedite team to carry out the operation.

A significant quantity of what was suspected to be a Class A drug was seized from the address, along with a number of weapons.

Two males were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and enquiries are ongoing.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs following a warrant at a property in Boroughbridge

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We as a neighbourhood team are committed to acting on information provided by the public in relation to the illegal supply of drugs in the local area.”