Two men arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal vehicles in Harrogate

Just after 8pm on Friday February 24, North Yorkshire Police roads policing officers were on patrol in the Harrogate area.

Acting on intelligence, and with the help of the town’s CCTV system, a grey Seat Leon was identified in suspicious circumstances, and officers made towards it immediately.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said on their Facebook page that the officers observed the people in the vehicle getting out of the car and approaching other vehicles.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to steal vehicles.

A short time later, they stopped the car on Leeds Road near Pannal.

Both occupants and the car itself were searched by officers, and a number of tools including pliers and screwdrivers were found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men – aged in their 30s and from Leeds – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.