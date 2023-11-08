Two men arrested in connection with burglary at property in Boroughbridge as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened on Willow Grove at approximately 8.30pm on 20 October when a property was broken into and a number of power tools were stolen.
Two men, one aged in 20’s and one in his 30’s have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.
Officers are appealing for information about any people and/or vehicles seen in the location near to the time of the incident along with any private CCTV or doorbell footage of suspicious activity.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ethan Fleming.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230200171 when providing any details.