Two men arrested in connection with burglary at property in Boroughbridge as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Boroughbridge last month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Willow Grove at approximately 8.30pm on 20 October when a property was broken into and a number of power tools were stolen.

Two men, one aged in 20’s and one in his 30’s have been arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for information about any people and/or vehicles seen in the location near to the time of the incident along with any private CCTV or doorbell footage of suspicious activity.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary in Boroughbridge

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Ethan Fleming.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.