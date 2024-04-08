Two men arrested following serious assault at Ripon pub as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after two men were arrested following an assault at a pub in Ripon over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Apr 2024, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at approximately midnight on Saturday (April 6) at The White Horse Inn and involved two men being assaulted and sustaining serious facial injuries.

Two men have been arrested and released on bail.

A third man has been identified and there are also two further men that officers would like to speak to regarding the incident.

The police have launched an investigation following a serious assault at The White Horse Inn in RiponThe police have launched an investigation following a serious assault at The White Horse Inn in Ripon
The police have launched an investigation following a serious assault at The White Horse Inn in Ripon
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about the people who were involved or if you witnessed the incident, you should get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

You can email [email protected] or alternatively, you can call 101 and ask for Jacki Thornborrow.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240059497 when providing any details about the incident.