Two men arrested following serious assault at Ripon pub as police launch investigation

The incident happened at approximately midnight on Saturday (April 6) at The White Horse Inn and involved two men being assaulted and sustaining serious facial injuries.

Two men have been arrested and released on bail.

A third man has been identified and there are also two further men that officers would like to speak to regarding the incident.

The police have launched an investigation following a serious assault at The White Horse Inn in Ripon

If you have any information about the people who were involved or if you witnessed the incident, you should get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

You can email [email protected] or alternatively, you can call 101 and ask for Jacki Thornborrow.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.