Two men arrested after high-value tools stolen from vehicle in Harrogate district village
Officers received a report in the early hours of Friday (January 17), that suspects had stolen equipment from a van parked at a property in Long Marston.
Checks on residents' security cameras soon identified a vehicle potentially linked to the theft and its details were circulated to officers on patrol - as well as neighbouring police forces - to keep an eye out for it.
Officers' persistence paid off and later the same day, shortly after 12.15pm, a black BMW 3 Series was spotted travelling onto the A1.
Officers from the force's Roads Policing Group followed the BMW before bringing it safely to a stop on the A614 northbound towards Snaith.
The BMW was searched and a box containing the suspected stolen tools was found inside.
The two men in the car - aged in their 20s - were arrested, both on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, and one on suspicion of going equipped for theft.
They were taken into custody before being bailed while enquiries continue.