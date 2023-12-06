Two Leeds United players to appear at Harrogate Magistrates Court charged with alleged speeding offences
Rasmus Kristensen, 26, and Brenden Aaronson, 23, both from Harrogate, will appear at the town’s magistrates’ court in January.
Kristensen, a Danish international currently on loan at Italian Serie A side Roma, is charged with speeding on the A6040 Knaresborough Road in Harrogate on February 19.
His case was due to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court yesterday (December 5) but was adjourned at the request of his solicitor.
It’s understood that Kristensen, a right back who has started six of Roma’s 13 league games so far this season, may face other motoring charges from other jurisdictions when his case is heard again on January 23 next year, when a driving disqualification will be considered.
Kristensen’s teammate Aaronson, a USA international currently on loan at German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, is also due to appear at the Harrogate court on January 3 for two alleged motoring offences and a disqualification will also be considered in his case.
It’s alleged that Aaronson, an attacking midfielder, broke a 30mph speed limit on March 12 this year and allegedly failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so on August 9.
The 38-times-capped USA international has made just a handful of Bundesliga starts and one Champions League start for the German club since the campaign began.
Aaronson, of Victoria Avenue, Harrogate, and Kristensen, of North Park Road, were previously teammates at Austrian side RB Salzburg and arrived in Leeds as new signings in the summer of 2022.
Both players exercised clauses in their Leeds contracts to facilitate loan moves to European clubs in the summer.
In October, their Leeds teammate Ian Poveda was ordered to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work by a court after pleading guilty to driving while disqualified.
He was handed a six-month driving ban and community order and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge and court costs.