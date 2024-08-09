Two Harrogate businessmen who set up cannabis farms in Ripon avoid prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Harrogate businessmen who embarked on a huge cannabis-growing enterprise at industrial sites in Ripon have been spared jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Hawksworth, 40, and Adam Morgan, 41, were arrested after police raided two industrial units in the Ripon area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Emily Hassell said the first police raid was at an industrial unit in Juniper Grove on March 12, 2021, following a tip-off that the premises were being used as a cannabis farm.

Officers found 70 plants grown in two separate rooms. Most of these were immature plants which were kept in the “nursery room”.

York Crown Court

The total estimated yield of two kilos would have been worth up £20,000 if sold in kilos, or up to £28,400 if sold in ounces, said Ms Hassell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan, the leaseholder for the unit, was arrested at his home later that day and told police: “I know what this is about.”

Hawksworth was arrested at his home on the same day when police seized £1,030 cash, two mobile phones and a “marijuana-growers’ handbook”.

They also found tubs of cannabis, three large “drug-type” containers which were empty but smelled strongly of the Class B drug, four pairs of plant cutters and plastic sheeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigations also revealed that Hawksworth had links to another industrial unit in Fishergreen, Ripon.

The following day, police searched a unit at the industrial estate and found 68 cannabis plants, including 30 mature plants and others which were part of a “follow-up” crop in a separate room. The grows were found at the back of the unit which had been set up as a workshop.

The estimated yield of just over three kilos would have been worth up to £31,000 if sold in kilos, or £42,800 if sold in ounces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan, who had nothing to do with this grow, admitted he had been involved in the other cannabis factory in Juniper Grove, telling officers his other, legitimate business had fallen on hard times due to the Covid pandemic.

“He said he had been (involved in the Juniper Grove grow) for about four months and made about £2,000 from the production of cannabis,” added Ms Hassell.

“He said somebody would collect the cannabis from him and sell it on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two businessmen appeared for sentence today (Friday, August 9) after Hawksworth, of Low Gate Lane, Sawley, admitted two counts of being concerned in the production of cannabis and Morgan, of Comfrey Close, Harrogate, admitted one count of the same offence.

Ms Hassell said Hawksworth had four previous convictions for offences including conspiracy to supply cannabis and possessing cocaine.

He was given a suspended prison sentence in June 2013 for the drug-supply offence but breached this by further offending and going to a barbecue instead of attending probation work.

Morgan had a hitherto clean record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defence barrister Oliver Connor claimed that Hawksworth had set up the cannabis farms primarily to feed his own habit.

He said Hawksworth had a “history of drug abuse” and his latest offences had led to the breakdown of his marriage.

Since his arrest for the cannabis plot, Hawksworth had set up a new, regionwide business designing and installing luxury fireplaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan, a married father-of-two, had fallen on lean times with his legitimate business during Covid and believed that getting involved in cannabis production was “his only option” to get out of the financial slump and provide for his family.

Judge Simon Hickey said that despite the “significant” amount of cannabis plants discovered, and the potential lucrative profits, he had decided to take the unusual step of suspending the inevitable jail sentence for both men.

He said the main reasons were the long delay in the case reaching court, during which time they had both stayed out of trouble, and the “vast overcrowding” in the region’s jails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also cited their caring responsibilities as fathers, the positive character references and the fact that Hawksworth was in a stable new relationship.

The judge said if he had been sentencing them “nearer the time (of the offences)” they would have been sent to jail.

Hawksworth was given a two-year suspended jail sentence with 200 hours of unpaid work and 25 rehabilitation-activity days.

Morgan received a 20-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete a 20-day rehabilitation programme, a six-month alcohol-treatment course and 150 hours’ unpaid work.