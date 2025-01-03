Two Harrogate businesses targeted in early morning break-in attempts as police search for suspects

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has released two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following two attempted burglaries in Harrogate.

They happened between 5am and 6am on Sunday, December 15 at Hoopers on James Street and a hair salon on Albert Street.

A stone slab was used in an attempt to smash the windows of both businesses.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise either of the people pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Alan Mason, collar 903.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228539 when providing any details regarding the incident.