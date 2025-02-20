Two electric bikes stolen from roof of vehicle near Harrogate as police launch appeal for information

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information after two e-bikes were stolen from the roof of a vehicle near Harrogate at the weekend.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30am on Sunday, February 16 when they were taken from the unattended vehicle near Stainburn Forest.

If you have any information about the incident or the whereabouts of the bikes, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joe Simms.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250028976 when providing any details regarding the incident.