Two children taken to hospital with minor injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at approximately 11.20am on Saturday (August 16) on the A59 Skipton Road, close to The Nelson Inn, and involved a silver/grey unknown vehicle and a blue Audi SQ5.
The occupants of the Audi, including two children, suffered minor injuries and received treatment at hospital before being later discharged.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.
“In particular, we are appealing for any dash cam footage of the collision, or any details regarding the grey/silver vehicle which did not stop at the scene.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Gary Dukes.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250154044 when providing any details regarding the incident.