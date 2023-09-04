Two children and woman killed following serious collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday 3 September on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley.

The collision involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

The Vauxhall and Toyota were travelling south towards Ripley and the bus was travelling in the opposite direction.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Sadly, all three occupants of the Vauxhall Meriva, a woman in her 30’s, a teenage girl and a six-year-old boy, died following the collision.

Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with leg injuries, along with some of the bus passengers who sustained minor injuries.

The two people in the Toyota were not injured.

The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the collision and for investigators to examine the scene and reopened at around 11.30pm.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.