Two boys, aged 15 and 16, arrested for burglary and van theft in Harrogate

The teenagers were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning

Two young suspects were arrested for burglary and van theft offences in the Bilton area of Harrogate during the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 30).

The 999 report came into the Force Control Room at 2.03am when the youths were spotted stealing the van.

It is believed they had broken into a house where they took the van keys before making off in the vehicle.

A Harrogate Response team patrol - backed up by the Firearms Support Unit – located the vehicle nearby on King Edward’s Drive with one suspect still inside and the other running away.

Following a foot chase, the other youth was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The 16 and 15-year-old boys have been released on conditional bail until early September in relation to the burglary and van theft while enquiries continue.

The 16-year-old has been charged with driving without a licence and insurance. He is due to appear at Harrogate Youth Court on August 30.

Acting Detective Inspector Louise Pegg, from the County Command, said: “This was a great example of the public and the police working together to tackle crime.

“The fast actions of the person who reported the suspicious activity allowed our Response officers to quickly apprehend the suspects and recover the stolen van.

“We are grateful for the continued support we receive from residents and we are doing everything in our power to make our area safer and more secure.”

Witnesses or anyone with information or footage of the incident are urged to come forward.

Contact [email protected] or call 101, option 2, and ask for Louise Rawet.