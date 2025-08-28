Two bikes stolen in garage burglary near Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a burglary that occurred in Kirkby Overblow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened between August 19 and August 22.

A police spokesperson said: “Two electric bicycles were taken from a garage.

“One is a purple and black Powerfly Trek. The other is a red and grey Rail 7 Trek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The batteries for both bikes have been swapped around, so the purple bike has a red battery, and the red bike has a purple battery.

“We’re particularly appealing for any CCTV coverage or any sightings of the bikes.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1606 Kinnear, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Quote reference 12250160754 when passing on information.”