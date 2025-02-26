Two axes stolen from garden in Harrogate district as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Feb 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 09:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after garden tools were stolen from the rear of a property in Tadcaster.

The incident happened between Saturday 15 Sunday 23 February when two axes were stolen from a garden on Parkland Drive.

If you have information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should call 101.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 230220250133 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice