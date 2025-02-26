Two axes stolen from garden in Harrogate district as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information after garden tools were stolen from the rear of a property in Tadcaster.

The incident happened between Saturday 15 Sunday 23 February when two axes were stolen from a garden on Parkland Drive.

If you have information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should call 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 230220250133 when providing any details regarding the incident.